LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a crash that injured a man riding in a motorized wheelchair while attempting to cross a road.

It happened on Wednesday when police said the man was crossing Craig Road outside of a crosswalk.

North Las Vegas crash injures pedestrian near Craig and Clayton

North Las Vegas crash injures pedestrian near Craig and Clayton

North Las Vegas crash injures pedestrian near Craig and Clayton

North Las Vegas crash injures pedestrian near Craig and Clayton

The man who is believed to be in either his 60s or 70s was then hit by a car traveling westbound.

The man was then taken to UMC in critical condition. Police said the driver stayed at the scene following the crash.

There are no details on how fast the driver was going at the time of the crash, however, the posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph.