Man in custody in Las Vegas in connection with California Amber Alert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was taken into custody in Las Vegas at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in connection with an Amber Alert issued in California, according to broadcast reports from KTLA in Los Angeles.

Celestine Stoot Jr., 42, was considered armed and dangerous according to an Amber Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol. The alert was issued on behalf of authorities in Riverside County

He was taken into custody without incident, and his 2-year-old son was unharmed. The boy was identified as Celestine Stoot III. The boy was last seen in Lake Elsinore, Calif.

AMBER Alert – **Update** – Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Imperial & San Bernardino Counties.@RSO IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/rUKhQFc2jz — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 6, 2021

The man will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center pending his extradition to Riverside County, Calif.

Law enforcement is in the process of reuniting the boy with his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.