Man in custody for dog’s hanging death; police say he may have recorded incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of hanging a dog on a fence and leaving her to die is in custody, the I-Team confirmed Thursday.

Records show Metro police arrested Carlos Fonseca Jr., 27, on Tuesday. A warrant for Fonseca’s arrest indicates he is on parole for a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

Detectives say the incident happened on Monday, Oct. 4, near Dylan’s Double Deuce on Nellis Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive.

The dog, described as a Japanese Tosa named “Lady,” was found hanging from a leash near a dumpster, police said.

Surveillance video from the businesses showed a man, later identified as Fonseca, walking the dog, tying it up on the fence several times and leaving, police said.

Police said the video shows the dog was taken down and then hung again several times. They suspect Fonseca may have taken photos and videos of the incident.

Detectives said surveillance video led them to Fonseca, in part because of red streaks in his hair.

Through another surveillance video, police learned the suspect may live in a nearby apartment complex. While talking to neighbors there a week later, one person told police her neighbor had a dog until a week prior.

Shortly after police issued a press release about the incident, Fonseca is accused of calling out of work and lying to his parole officer about his whereabouts, police said.

Detectives subsequently interviewed Fonseca’s girlfriend, who said the dog belonged to her.

Fonseca faces four counts of animal abuse.