Man in custody after allegedly stealing vehicle and then barricading himself near Hoover Dam (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip and then barricaded himself near the Hoover Dam, Metro police said.

On Friday around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard after a report of a stolen vehicle.

Patrol officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it however, the driver did not stop and fled from police. An air unit later located the vehicle approaching Boulder City, police said.

The vehicle then stopped at an underpass near the Hoover Dam. Boulder City and State Police found the suspect who has barricaded himself while holding a gun.

SWAT and negotiators arrived and took the man into custody.

Nevada State Police, Henderson Police Department, Boulder City Police Department, Henderson SWAT, LVMPD SWAT, and Federal Park Rangers all responded to the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.