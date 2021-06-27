Man in critical condition following shooting inside Sahara hotel room; police searching for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a Sahara Las Vegas hotel room.

It happened Sunday just after 11:30 a.m.

Once on the scene, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Sunrise trauma and is in “critical” condition.

Detectives are investigating at the scene.

Police say the suspect is still outstanding, but did not give any other details.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

