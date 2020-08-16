Man in critical condition after stabbing at Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times at the Venetian hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro Police say they received reports of the stabbing about 11 p.m. Saturday.

They say when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The name, age and hometown of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Police say they’re trying to determine what led up to the attack and their investigation was continuing Sunday.