LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Saturday officers responded to a shooting on Cobb Lane near Eastern Avenue and Owens Avenue.

The shooting stemmed from an argument in which the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was shot in his right arm. The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.