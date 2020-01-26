Man in critical condition after house fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a man is in critical condition after a house fire in Henderson. Crews from the Henderson Fire Department responded to the blaze about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found a family of six  living at the house and say one resident suffered significant injuries. The man was taken to a University Medical Center in Las Vegas and was listed in critical condition.

Authorities didn’t identify the man and they say investigators haven’t determining the cause of the fire yet.

