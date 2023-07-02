LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in critical condition after he crashed his dirt bike while not wearing a helmet in the southwest Las Vegas valley, police said.

On Sunday around 9:40 a.m., police responded to the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Landberg Avenue after a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene showed that a man was riding a Tao Coolster pit bike without a helmet northbound on Rainbow Boulevard. The bike began to lose control as it approached the intersection.

The 37-year-old rider was ejected from the bike and landed on the road, sustaining critical injuries. He was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit where he is in critical condition, police said.