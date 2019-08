LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 63-year-old Kenneth Toll was taken to the hospital last night, and is in critical condition after he was hit while crossing the road. Police say 55-year-old Reginald Vertison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It happened Wednesday around 10 pm on West Desert Inn Road near Fort Apache Road. Police say Vertison hit Toll with the front of his Kia Optima.

The road was closed during the initial investigation. Metro is still investigating the crash.