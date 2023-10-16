LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police said a man is in critical condition after a car hit him in the central valley Monday morning.

On Oct. 16 around 1:23 a.m., a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Charleston Boulevard approaching Commerce Street when the driver hit a pedestrian crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of the marked crosswalk, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries, police said. The Honda’s driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation by LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.