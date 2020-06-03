Man idenitified in officer-involved shooting by Federal Courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jorge Gomez, 25, died after an officer-involved shooting by the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse Monday night. Metro Police shared video of him during a press conference earlier today.

Metro and federal officers were guarding the courthouse during protests on June 2. They say Gomez had three guns and was wearing body armor when he approached police.

Gomez had two glock pistols and a third pistol inserted into a carbine conversion kit. Police say Gomez walked toward officers reaching for his gun.

An officer first fired from a low-lethal shotgun. Gomez then turned toward other officers, and that’s when he was shot.

8 News Now spoke to the owner of Fusion Grille near the courthouse. Supriya Mirchandani told us this shooting, on top of the pandemic, has been difficult to handle.

“I’m just hoping everybody stays peaceful and patient and persevere,” said Mirchandani. “Hopefully, we get through these times as quickly as possible.”

Gomez was transported to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

This is the ninth officer-involved shooting this year.

Police say Gomez was a Las Vegas resident and acted alone last night. The names of the officers involved will be released tomorrow.