LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the chest just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened on Thursday shortly after 6 p.m. at Sands Avenue and Paradise Road.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

The cause of the shooting was unknown and the suspect had not been located.

Las Vegas Metro police detectives will continue to investigate the shooting.

As of 7:30 p.m., Sands Avenue was closed between Howard Hughes Parkway and Paradise Road in both directions.