LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after he was injured while working on F1 preparations on the Las Vegas Strip, according to 8 News Now Investigators sources.

On Saturday around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to 3600 Las Vegas Boulevard after a report of an injured worker. Police said that a man sustained a “major laceration to the neck” while working at the Bellagio Fountains.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

OSHA will be investigating the incident, police said. No other details have been released at this time.