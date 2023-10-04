LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash in the north part of the Las Vegas valley.

The crash occurred at Foremaster Lane and North Main Street near Owens Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Police told 8 News Now that the man was in a crosswalk and was hit by a car.

The vehicle left the area following the crash and has not been found.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police continued to investigate the scene of the crash late Wednesday evening.