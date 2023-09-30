LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police investigated a mobile home shooting after a man was shot in the chest in the east Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday officers responded to a mobile home park in the 1521 South Mojave Road near Fremont Street after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, the found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was “conscious and alert,” police said.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said they located the shooter at the scene and preliminary details indicate that the shooting may have been domestic violence related.