LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas hit a jackpot for $133,037 on Tuesday at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

John Daley hit the mega jackpot on Pai Gow Poker 5 Aces, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Don't think for a minute that it's only our slots that are on 🔥



John D. hit the major jackpot on Pai Gow Poker walking away with $133,037!



Who's going to be our next winner? #BeSceneAtPH pic.twitter.com/Dnx8c8KbVl — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) October 13, 2020

Daley was in town vacationing with two friends who organized a surprise birthday trip for him, a Caesars spokesman said.

The jackpot hit just five days after Planet Hollywood reopened.