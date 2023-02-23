Man hit by two vehicles along MLK and Alexander on Feb. 23, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man in his mid-30s was killed after being hit twice by two vehicles in North Las Vegas, police said.

It happened at Alexander and MLK just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Man hit by two vehicles along MLK and Alexander on Feb. 23, 2023. (KLAS)

Man hit by two vehicles along MLK and Alexander on Feb. 23, 2023. (KLAS)

Man hit by two vehicles along MLK and Alexander on Feb. 23, 2023. (KLAS)

Man hit by two vehicles along MLK and Alexander on Feb. 23, 2023. (KLAS)

The police investigation revealed that for unknown reasons the male walked westbound into the roadway of MLK.

During that time a white 2015 Toyota 4-runner was traveling northbound on MLK and struck the man.

Then a white 2012 Honda Civic, which was also traveling northbound, also struck the man.

Both vehicles involved stayed at the scene following the crash, police stated.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the roadways are closed off while the investigation continued late Thursday night.