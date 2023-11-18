LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after he was hit and killed while walking outside a marked crosswalk in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of East Russell Road and South Boulder Highway.

Evidence at the scene and witness statement showed that a Buick Encore was driving northbound on Russell Road, approaching the intersection on a green light when a pedestrian was attempting to cross the street outside a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian walked in front of the Buick and was hit and knocked to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Buick remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

This marks the 135th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.