LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man was hit and killed while crossing the street in the northeast Las Vegas Valley after witnesses stated they saw him jaywalking, police said.

It happened in the 1900 block of Nellis Boulevard near east Lake Mead Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police believe the man was hit by the driver of a four-door sedan, who was accused of leaving the scene after the crash.

When officers arrived they found the man dead at the scene.

Nellis Boulevard is closed in both directions from East Lake Mead to Kell. Drivers should avoid the area.

This was the second deadly hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening across the Las Vegas Valley.