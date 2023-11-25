LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after he was run over in a central Las Vegas valley parking lot Friday evening, according to Metro police.

Just before 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of East Charleston Boulevard near Fremont Street after a report of an injured man lying in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from blunt force injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the victim was standing outside and arguing with someone inside the vehicle. The vehicle then drove off and hit the victim, according to police.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.