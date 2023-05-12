Deadly crash at Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard on May 12, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man died after being hit by a car in the Spring Valley area on Friday night.

It happened near Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m.

A citizen called 911 and stated someone driving a black sedan had been driving recklessly northbound on Decatur Boulevard from Spring Mountain Road.

Police told 8 News Now the driver lost control and hit the pedestrian and several light poles.

The pedestrian was then taken to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later. The driver and the passenger were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Impairment is suspected and the crash remains under investigation.