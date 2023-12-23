LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Laughlin man was killed while crossing the street after a truck hit and killed him Friday evening, police say.

The collision occurred at 6:33 p.m. on Bruce Woodbury Drive near Cougar Drive in Laughlin. It was there that investigators say a pickup truck traveling west on Bruce Woodbury Drive struck a man crossing at the intersection.

The victim, only identified as a 70-year-old man from Laughlin, was taken by first responders to an area hospital where he died.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say the man’s death represents the 19th traffic-related death in this LVMPD jurisdiction for 2023. The crash remains under investigation.