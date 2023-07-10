LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was hit by one car and killed by another in the northeast valley on July 10, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 2:12 a.m. on July 10, a man was walking along an unmarked crosswalk on North Nellis Boulevard, south of the East Washington Avenue intersection, where surveillance showed a white 2019 Ford F-150 driving through a green light in the man’s direction. Metro said the man then walked into the path of the truck where he was hit and moved into the road, badly injured.

The truck driver was identified as Victor Morales, 55.

Soon after, a 2007 to 2014 Cadillac Escalade ran over the already-injured man on the ground, killing him. The Cadillac fled the scene, and the collision is under investigation, according to a release.

Morales remained at the scene where police stated he displayed signs of impairment. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of DUI, and is set to appear in court on July 11 at 9 a.m.

The driver of the 2007 to 2014 white Cadillac Escalade is unknown, and the police ask for help in finding the car. The Escalade has damage to the front lower valance and possible undercarriage damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595.

Both cases remain under investigation.