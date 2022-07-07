LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police have been investigating a serious watercraft accident that occurred on Monday on the Colorado River which caused a man’s death.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the swim area at Community Park after four adults were hit by a jet ski.

Iridian Jazmin Basoco, a 26-year-old from Las Vegas, reportedly lost control of the jet ski she had rented and entered the swim-only area before striking the four adults, who were all transported to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Ricardo Aponte Almanza, 43, one of the victims struck, was then immediately flown to the University Medical Center trauma center in Las Vegas in critical condition. Almanza passed away on Wednesday.

Another male victim, a 21-year-old, has been flown to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, while the other two victims, a 34-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man, have been treated and released.

This incident is an ongoing investigation.