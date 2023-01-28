LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man struck by a car as he tried to cross near an intersection in the east valley on Jan. 21 has died, Metro Police said Saturday.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, but Metro said the death is the 11th traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction this year.

Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, the man was on the west sidewalk of South Nellis Boulevard, south of East Charleston Boulevard, and walked east into the path of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Shermonique Batiste, 49, of Las Vegas.

The pedestrian was struck by a car driving south on South Nellis Boulevard, south of where it intersects with East Charleston Boulevard, police said.

Police said Batiste was driving south on Nellis and south of the intersection when the collision happened.

The news release by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Batiste stayed at the scene but showed signs of impairment “consistent with marijuana usage.”

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and the driver was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where when she was processed under applicable impairment charges, the release said.