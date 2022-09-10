LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who darted through stopped traffic and was hit by a car in August has died marking the 98th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction this year.

On Saturday the Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office announced that the pedestrian who was hit by a Toyota Corolla near West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard last month has succumbed to his injuries and died.

On August 12 around 8:39 a.m., a Toyota Corolla was approaching the intersection of Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard making a left turn when the man was crossing over Flamingo Road, police said.

According to witness and surveillance video, the man “darted through stopped traffic,” and was hit by the Toyota.

The man was brought to UMC Trauma in critical condition. On Sept. 10 the man was pronounced dead marking the 98th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2022.

According to police, the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene of the crash and did not show signs of impairment.

This remains an ongoing investigation.