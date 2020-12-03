Man helps to save dolphin trapped in crab cage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dolphin was on the verge of drowning in Biscayne Bay, but thanks to a man who saw he was in distress, he was saved, and it was all caught on camera!

The man was riding a personal watercraft when he noticed the mammal. Nick Tuduri said he “noticed the dolphin struggling to swim,” so he had to help.

Go-pro video that can be watched above captured the pull-and-tug between Tuduri and the dolphin as he tried to free it from a metal crab cage. Tuduri said that after the rescue, a pod of seven dolphins swam alongside his jetski.

According to him, he thinks it was their way of saying thank you.