Man helps to save dolphin trapped in crab cage

Local News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dolphin was on the verge of drowning in Biscayne Bay, but thanks to a man who saw he was in distress, he was saved, and it was all caught on camera!

The man was riding a personal watercraft when he noticed the mammal. Nick Tuduri said he “noticed the dolphin struggling to swim,” so he had to help.

Go-pro video that can be watched above captured the pull-and-tug between Tuduri and the dolphin as he tried to free it from a metal crab cage. Tuduri said that after the rescue, a pod of seven dolphins swam alongside his jetski.

According to him, he thinks it was their way of saying thank you.

