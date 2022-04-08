LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who pleaded guilty after a punch that resulted in the death of a retired New Haven, Conn., state trooper last year has been sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison.

Brandon Leath, 34, was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison on Friday after he reached a voluntary manslaughter plea deal in January. He initially pleaded not guilty to a murder charge after he was arrested following the attack on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

During sentencing, District Judge Michelle Leavitt said Leath will be required to pay restitution, and he will be eligible for parole after he serves the minimum sentence. Leath appeared in court via videoconference.

According to an arrest report, Leath took a “fighting stance” at the bottom of the escalator connecting Bally’s and the Cromwell, and punched Driscoll when he reached the bottom. Driscoll, who was 57, fell onto his back. Witnesses said Leath had made a comment to Driscoll and a woman who was with him before running ahead of the couple and waiting.

Police said Driscoll was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead an hour after the incident.

Leath was taken into custody by police near the Mirage Hotel. He said he remembered being at the pedestrian bridge and then remembered being contacted by police but he “offered no explanation of the incident.”

According to the Connecticut State Police, Driscoll served most of his career on patrol at Troop H – Hartford and Troop B – North Canaan, and was also stationed at Bradley Airport.