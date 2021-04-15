Man gets 30 months in prison for attempting to defraud unemployment for $239K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Arizona man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after he was caught trying to collect nearly $239,000 in unemployment benefits from the state of California.

In February, Delashaun Dean, 32, pleaded guilty to count of possession of counterfeit and unauthorized access device. Dean was arrested in Las Vegas after police found 15 unemployment benefits debit cards in his hotel room.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nevada, “The debit cards were all in different names; none were in Dean’s name. In addition, law enforcement found a fake driver’s license and a notebook containing personal identifying information of multiple individuals, which was used to apply for unemployment insurance benefits.