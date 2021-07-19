Man gets 2 years probation in 2016 case of voting twice in same election

Voters cast their ballots on voting machines at a polling station at John W. Bonner Elementary School on Election Day on November 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who voted twice in the 2016 election was placed on probation Monday after he pleaded guilty in February.

Frank Craig, 53, was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison. His sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation.

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Bita Yeager sentenced Craig, putting him on probation for two years.

Craig pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to a charge of voting more than once in the same election, a category D felony. He acknowledged voting in late October 2016 both in Benton, Arkansas, and in Las Vegas. He was indicted in August 2019 after an investigation by the state Department of Public Safety (DPS).

A plea agreement reached in February would reduce the conviction to a misdemeanor if Craig completes probation.

“While voter fraud is rare, it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “This case dates back to the 2016 general election, and my office is glad to see Mr. Frank being held accountable for his actions.”

The case was investigated by the Nevada DPS, Investigations Division. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division prosecuted the case.