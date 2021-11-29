Man from Netherlands dies after being struck by car on Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 43-year-old visitor from the Netherlands who was struck by a car on Tropicana Avenue nearly two weeks ago has died from his injuries.

According to Metro police, Roel Raatgever, died on Nov. 23 at University Medical Center.

Police said evidence at the scene and statements from witnesses indicated that Raatgever was part of a group that crossed Tropicana near Koval Lane against the light. Raatgever was struck by a driver in a car traveling eastbound on Tropicana. That driver had the green light. The driver, a 46-year-old man, did stay at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The crash does remain under investigation. This is the 133rd traffic-related fatality for Metro for 2021.