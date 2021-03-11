LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer and a man who had met the mother accused of abandoning her child at a Las Vegas casino in December on a dating site helped investigators identify her, documents said.

Police arrested Mariam Ramos, 26, in California on Feb. 17. and extradited her to Las Vegas on Monday.

Ramos allegedly abandoned the 3-year-old girl in a restroom at Wynn Las Vegas on Dec. 29, 2020.

A patrol officer contacted detectives the following day, telling them he recognized Ramos from an incident on Dec. 26, documents said. Management at a hotel had called police after Ramos and the child loitered in the lobby for 16 hours, records said.

A man contacted police the day after the incident at the Wynn, saying Ramos had contacted him on the dating website Plenty of Fish. The man provided police with her phone number.

Police previously said Ramos was known for frequenting casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.

A preliminary hearing in Ramos’ case is scheduled for March 23.