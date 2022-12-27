LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said a bleeding man found on a sidewalk in a south Las Vegas neighborhood is the victim of a homicide.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. on Monday in the 7500 block of Placid Street near Maulding Avenue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigate deadly shooting near Placid St. and Maulding Ave. (KLAS)

Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan police said medical crews responded to the scene but were unable to revive the man.

Johannsson said it’s believed the man lives in the neighborhood and an investigation is underway.

He urges anyone who might have seen or heard anything to contact Metro Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or email Homicide@LVMPD.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.