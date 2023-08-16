LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces an open murder charge after he was found with the body of his friend in California, according to Metro police.

Gino Anthony Julian, 30, of Las Vegas was arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of open murder.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, around 1:30 p.m., deputies with SBCSD received a report of a possible injured person in the area of Powerline Road and California State Highway 127 near Baker, California, about 100 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

When deputies arrived, they found Julian with the victim’s body. Through the course of the investigation, SBCSD learned that Julian and the victim were friends and lived in Las Vegas.

The sheriff’s department contacted Metro police to assist with the investigation. Detectives with Metro police later found a homicide scene in Las Vegas.

According to Metro, due to the homicide occurring in Las Vegas, LVMPD took over the investigation and identified Julian as the suspect.

Julian was arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Jail, pending extradition to Las Vegas.