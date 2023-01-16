LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Sunday night at a bus stop.

The stabbing was reported around 8:51 p.m. near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the victim was in a physical altercation with the suspect who stabbed him and then fled the scene before officers arrived. Medics who arrived on the scene declared the victim dead.

Police said the suspect is described as a man between 30 to 40 years old last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark pants.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark county coroner.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.