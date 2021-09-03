Man found shot to death in vehicle, North Las Vegas police looking for pickup truck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday just before noon near Cheyenne Avenue and Revere Street.

A male adult believed to be in his 20s was found shot inside a vehicle at Englestad Street and Bursting Sun Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are looking for a faded black Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Tonneau cover and a Raiders logo on the passenger door in connection with the shooting. Police said the truck was a 2003-2005 model.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous to call crime stoppers at 702-385-5555”

