LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the body of a man who was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Monday.

On Feb. 27, at approximately 2 a.m., LVMPD was called to the intersection of Sunrise Avenue and Lamb Boulevard where they found a man in the roadway who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

The identity of the victim, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.