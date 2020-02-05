Breaking News
Man found guilty on all counts in killing of Lee’s Liquor store employee
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jurors found Ray Brown guilty on nine counts, including murder, kidnapping, and robbery, in the killing of a Las Vegas liquor store clerk during a robbery.

Jurors started deliberating Monday afternoon and announced their verdict late Wednesday morning.

Matthew Christensen was killed during a robbery in April 2016.

Brown, 26, is accused of shooting Matthew Christensen, 24, in April 2016 when he couldn’t open the store’s safe because he didn’t know the combination. Christensen’s co-worker, who was pregnant at the time, did know the combination to the safe but Christensen never revealed that information to the men robbing the store.

Two other men involved in the case, Lee Dominic Skyes and Lee Murray Skyes, have already been sentenced in the case.

