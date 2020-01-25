Man found guilty of sexually assaulting, killing homeless woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Charles Talley has been found guilty of murder and two counts of sexual assault in connection to the death of a homeless woman back in November 2018.

On November 24, 2018, police responded to the call of a naked man with blood on him knocking on a door. When police arrived, they found Talley in an apartment with a severely injured woman.

Police say she was a homeless woman who Talley knew and had brought to the apartment. She was later pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital.

On Friday, Talley was found guilty by a jury. Sentencing is set for March 5 at 9 a.m.