Wendell Melton, appearing in court Wednesday. He got 28 years to life in the shooting death of his son in 2017. (Victoria Saha/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who family say fatally shot his gay son because of his sexual orientation was sentenced Wednesday to 28 years to life in prison.

A Clark County jury in May found Wendell Melton guilty of first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment in the deadly shooting at the Henderson apartment of his son, Giovanni, 14, in November 2017.

While family members say the conflict between father and son was about the son being gay, Melton on Wednesday said “my son Giovanni being gay didn’t cost him his life. … I am sorry … when Giovanni died a part of me died.

”The boy’s mother, Veronica Melton, read a statement in court: “The murderer wasn’t a bank robber, a thug it was his biological father.”

According to prosecutors, on Nov. 2, 2017, Wendell Melton, armed with a gun, went to confront his son at the apartment where the boy lived alone.

Prosecutors said Melton intentionally shot Giovanni, while the man’s defense attorneys claimed Melton brought a gun because he was afraid of his son. Those attorneys also said the firearm accidentally went off during a struggle.

Earlier, court documents revealed a complicated past for the family, including a lingering custody battle for Giovanni and his sibling that included being abandoned by their mother, along with Wendell Melton illegally having guns and threatening his family with them.