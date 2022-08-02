LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man died when his truck was swept down a wash during a storm on Sunday in Golden Valley, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s body was recovered after the overturned truck was found near Chino Road and San Pedro Road on Monday. The truck was reportedly found by people riding their ATVs in a wash. The truck was described as a white Chevy. The body was found inside the truck.

No additional information was released about the man’s identity pending notification of family.

The body was turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said there were multiple calls of vehicles in floodwaters reported Sunday night, but none at that location.

“The swift waters created by the monsoon rains are very dangerous, and oftentimes recede quickly. Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone when encountering flooded roadways, please ‘Turn Around — Don’t Drown!’ ” according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Golden Valley is about 100 mile southeast of Las Vegas, near Kingman.