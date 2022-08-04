LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the dangers of entering flood waters after a man was found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in sand.

According to the office, deputies found the truck in a wash east of Kingman at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The body of 64-year-old Jerome Tucker was inside.

The truck was approximately 40 yards away from the road, and the area where it was submerged had received heavy rain a few hours before the vehicle was found.

According to the office, the truck was “completely submerged in the sand,” and fire personnel had to help remove Tucker’s body from the vehicle.

As monsoon season continues, several parts of Mohave County and Clark County have seen heavy flooding. Officials reminded the public that it’s never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

“We would like to remind everyone that crossing a flooded roadway is extremely dangerous and sometimes deadly,” the sheriff’s office said.