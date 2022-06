LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 53-year-old man was found dead inside a house on the 900 block of Stanley Avenue yesterday afternoon, police say.

Las Vegas Metro officers received a call around 3 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check. Inside the house they found a man dead inside.

No other victims have been located and there are no suspects in custody. Detectives are considering this a homicide.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. The is an ongoing investigation.