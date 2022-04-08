LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 48-year-old man was found dead in a parked vehicle early Friday morning in Kingman, Arizona, after several reports of gunshots in the area.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and the victim has been identified as Kevin Lee Dennis of Kingman.

Calls to the sheriff’s office reported the gunshots just after 1 a.m. on Friday and Dennis was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle near the 2800 block of Leroy Avenue.

Several people reported hearing multiple gunshots, and one caller said they heard a male and female screaming and that someone was shot.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or call toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-012673.