LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was found dead Thursday in an abandoned vehicle near the Echo Bay Wash at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the National Park Service reported.

A park employee contacted rangers after coming across the vehicle. The cause of death does not appear to be suspicious.

The site is near mile marker 33 on Northshore Road.

The National Park Service will investigate the death, and the man’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.