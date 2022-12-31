LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle after colliding with a waterline east of Lorenzi Park.

On New Year’s Eve around 12:25 a.m., Metro police received a report of a vehicle that had crashed with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive.

The arriving officers found an adult man inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.