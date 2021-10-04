Man found dead in trash can was shot in the head, coroner says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bernard Robledo’s body was found in a trash can in a neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street in early September.

Now, a month later, the Clark County Coroner’s Office is reporting that Robledo, 46, died of a gunshot to the head.

Initial calls to the scene, a duplex in the 1500 block of Arville, described “human remains” found.

Little information has come out since, and police said during the week after the body was found, Sept. 4, that neither a suspect nor a motive had been found.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.