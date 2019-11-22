Man found stabbed to death in northeast Las Vegas apartment identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man found dead in an apartment on the 5000 block of East Craig Road Thursday evening was identified as 35-year-old Anthony Proudfoot. The Clark County Coroner ruled the death a homicide caused by a stab wound of the back and chest.

Metro’s Homicide Section conducted a preliminary investigation, finding Proudfoot was last seen alive on Nov. 18. The timeframe of when the stabbing occurred is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the organization’s website.