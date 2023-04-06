LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials have identified a suspect in the death of a man found in Las Vegas Saturday.

According to officials from LVMPD, Jimmy Hampton, 43, is suspected of killing a man found near a carport in the 5100 block of O’Bannon Drive in west Las Vegas. The yet-to-be-identified victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said an autopsy on the man determined that he had suffered blunt force trauma, and the case was handed to the LVMPD Homicide Section.

Hampton was booked Wednesday to the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder. Officials said they plan to release the identity of the victim.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, via email, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.